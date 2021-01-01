The Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, which was among the first state authorities in the country to introduce interactive services, continues to integrate digital technologies into the daily life of citizens.

With each coming year the functionality of interactive services of the Traffic Police official website (гибдд.рф) develops, and the information they contain becomes more detailed, accumulating a significant amount of important data.

“To date, the Traffic Police official website successfully operates several interactive services designed to simplify and accelerate to the maximum the receipt by citizens of information important for them.

In particular, the service for verifying the presence of unpaid fines allows you to find out about all the violations committed on a particular vehicle throughout the country. In 2019, citizens checked through it their fines more than 500 million times. In 2020, this figure was more than 791.6 million times.

To date, the service has been supplemented with functionality to provide citizens with photographic materials, which serves as the evidence base for fines imposed by centers for automated registering of administrative offenses. It is important that photographic material of offenses from all constituent entities of the Russian Federation is provided. It is also possible to check, using this service, unpaid administrative fines on a vehicle with foreign registration plates.

The vehicle inspection service allows you to check the “history” of a car for existence of registration, search proceedings, participation in traffic accidents, as well as the existence of prohibitions and restrictions, which is in demand by citizens when they conclude purchase and sale transactions for vehicles. In 2019, citizens applied to the Internet resource of the Traffic Police more than 304.3 million times to receive this service, and in 2020 the service was requested twice as often, about 604 million times.

In 2020 citizens used the service 226.7 million times to obtain basic information about the vehicle and the periods of its registration with the Traffic Police by various owners.

In 2020, they checked the participation of a vehicle in road accidents more than 187.6 million times (in the 12 months of 2019 - 124 million times). 87 million requests for information on whether the car was on the wanted list were received (in 2019 - 85.7 million). The presence of restrictions with respect to a particular vehicle in 2020 was checked 102.7 million times (in 2019 - 94.6 million times);

The service of checking driver licenses provides citizens, as well as employers, hiring drivers and releasing them to transport lines, an opportunity to get information on whether this or that driver’s license has really been issued, whether this document is on the wanted list, and whether there is information about the deprivation of its owner of the right to drive vehicles. In 2019, more than 20 million checks of driver's licenses were carried out through the service. In 2020, the number of requests for such checks increased by 1 million, reaching the level of 21 million.

Thus, the total number of requests of users of interactive services of the Traffic Police official website in 2020 amounted to about 1.5 billion.

On the official website of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate there is a service of notification about organized transportation of groups of children by buses. With its help, the organizer (applicant) of such a trip sends information electronically to the units of the Traffic Police directly, which guarantees the transfer of the notification in real time to the data bank for further consideration.

Also the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate posted on its official website full information about the regulatory documents setting the requirements for the transportation of groups of children and methodical recommendations on their organization.

In addition to interactive services, the official website of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate posted informative on-line guides that allow you to get the necessary information about the activities of the service. In particular, this section is about the locations of automatic systems for photo-video recording of traffic violations,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.