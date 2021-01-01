“Officers of the East Siberian Linear Administration on Transport of the Russian MIA suppressed the activities of a criminal community, whose members were suspected of smuggling timber.

According to the investigation, a citizen of one of the non-CIS countries and a Russian businessman created and headed a criminal organization with the aim of illegal enrichment. They involved in the unlawful activities five other people - two natives of East Asia and three Russian citizens.

The offenders smuggled timber abroad through the customs posts of the Irkutsk Region, filing customs declarations for goods containing inaccurate information. In addition, they have repeatedly illegally established legal entities and made financial transactions and other transactions with the money received to legitimize their actions.

According to preliminary data, the accomplices transported more than 55,000 cubic meters of timber worth about 307 million rubles across the state border of the Russian Federation.

Inquirers of the MIA of Russia East-Siberian Linear Administration on Transport instituted criminal cases on the features of offenses stipulated by Articles 173.1, 174.1, 191.1, 193, 210 and 226.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

More than 15 searches have been carried out. Various logging equipment, a large amount of timber products and timber, as well as documents that had evidentiary value for the criminal cases were seized.

Currently, with regard to three of the suspects placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure, and two others are under house arrest. Three foreign nationals, who are members of the criminal organization, have been included in the federal wanted list. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.