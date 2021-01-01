“As part of the ongoing operational and search activities, officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region detained a man accused of murdering a 47-year-old woman whose body with multiple stab wounds was found on February 2 this year near a cafe on Moscow Avenue in Voronezh. He is currently being taken to the IC of Russia investigator for further investigation and proceedings.

Investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Voronezh Region have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under paragraph “h” of part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation "Murder" and paragraph "c" of part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation "Brigandage".

It was reported earlier that the police in cooperation with officers of the regional administration of the Investigative Committee established the involvement in those crimes of the 31-year-old man, who was on the federal wanted list.

The police, in cooperation with investigators of the IC of Russia, continue the implementation of a set of necessary measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the committed crimes and strengthening the evidence base,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.