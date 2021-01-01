A local resident contacted the police duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar. The man explained that he had not found in his house - the safe containing money and jewelry worth in total more than 15 million rubles.

The police officers who arrived at the address inspected the scene, interviewed possible eyewitnesses and examined the CCTV footage.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect. The 46-year-old resident of the Voronezh Region was detained by law-enforcers at his actual place of residence and delivered to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the offender climbed over the fence of the house, took the keys to the front door from the open car parked in the yard and entered the house. Taking advantage of the fact that the owners were asleep, the man stole the safe with money and jewelry, which he disposed of at his own discretion. The police seized a part of the stolen property and returned it to the rightful owner.

At further check, the police found that the detainee had been involved in committing another similar offense, which caused a damage to the victims in the amount of about 70,000 rubles.

Currently, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under parts 3 and 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detained man.