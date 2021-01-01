The investigation team of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Nekouzsky” have completed the investigation of the criminal case against a resident of Uglich born in 1986, accused under part 2 of Article 258 of the RF Criminal Code ("Illegal hunting)." The man is accused of illegal shooting of three elks. The damage caused amounted to 720 thousand rubles, which is an especially large amount.

Not far from the site of the illegal shooting there were found cut carcasses of elks. Police officers detained a car run by a local resident, a friend of the defendant, who had no documents for the vehicle and the carbine, which was inside the car. The police identified the owner of the car and established his involvement in that crime.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that at night on 16 December 2020, while driving his car on the road “Nekouz-Rodionovo-Oktyabr” the defendant noticed three elks on the road. Having stopped the car, he took out from the trunk a carbine, which he legally, owned as a hunter, and in the absence of a permit, illegally shot three male elks.

After illegally shooting the animals, the defendant stayed on the spot to cut their carcasses, whereas his friend, who was with him in the car and refused to participate in the offense, left for the settlement of Oktyabr. At the same time, the gun and phone of the defendant remained in the vehicle. Having packed some of the meat in bags, and unable to reach his friend to ask him return for him, the defendant stopped a passing car and got to Uglich, leaving on the roadside cut carcasses and meat in bags.

The defendant confessed to the crime, he compensated the damage in the amount of 720,000 rubles.

Currently, the investigation has been completed, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

Free elk hunting is banned everywhere. Shooting of animals is allowed only under special permits - licenses issued by hunting departments. Hunters, who have received licenses to shoot elk, should know the rules of hunting for that large and valuable animal.