To check the compliance of foreign citizens with the regime of stay on the territory of the Russian Federation, the police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taldomsky Urban District inspected apartments located in the settlement of Zaprudnya and village of Karachunovo.

The Police found that four local residents, aged between 36 and 68, had registered 24 foreign nationals with the migration register, but had not provided them with temporary accommodation.

The inquirer of the Police Division initiated criminal cases against the suspects on grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises in the Russian Federation”.

The court applied to the suspects a preventive measure in the form of an obligation to appear at the Police.