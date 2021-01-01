“Operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained a suspect of illegal use of means of goods individualizing.

It was preliminarily established that a 63-year-old resident of the capital organized the delivery from abroad of wholesale batches of washing powder and liquid detergents. Subsequently, they were placed in packages with the logos of well-known international companies. The finished products were stored in rented garages and warehouses in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The sale of goods with signs of counterfeiting was carried out through social networks. The offender, under a false name, placed an advertisement for the sale of household chemicals at low prices and delivered the orders himself.

During the searches, police found and seized more than 30 tons of raw materials and finished products, more than 10,000 stickers with the logos of well-known brands, as well as other items of evidentiary relevance in the criminal case. The amount of damage caused to trademark holders will be determined during the examination.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration or the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the possible participants in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.