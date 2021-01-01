“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, in cooperation with the FSB of Russia and the Rosrybolovstvo, suppressed the delivery of a large batch of caviar of fish species, listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

The Department for the organization of inquiry of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow is investigating a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 258.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. As part of the ongoing operational and investigative actions, the police found that black caviar without accompanying documents was stored in a refrigerated container in the territory of the Moscow Region. The goods were packaged in various containers and sold in the markets of the capital and the surrounding regions.

During the search, operatives found more than 1.35 tons of sturgeon caviar. According to preliminary information, it was obtained through poaching. The approximate value of the seized product at black market prices exceeds 20 million rubles.

The seized shipment of caviar was transferred for storage to employees of the Moscow-Oka Territorial Administration of the Federal Fisheries Agency. Samples of highly valuable and protected aquatic biological resources have been sent for examination. Police are carrying out measures to search and detain all those involved in illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.