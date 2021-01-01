“Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against four members of the organized group charged with committing crimes under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was established that from 2018 to 2019 the accomplices found gullible residents of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, ready, for a cash reward, to take out a consumer loan for the purchase of household appliances. The offenders claimed that the loan was necessary for the purchase of defective goods, which they undertake to repair and sell at a higher price. Immediately after that, they promised to repay the loan obligations in a single payment and in full.

Victims handed over to the offenders the purchased household appliances and received for their services insignificant cash amounts. The defendants then sold the appliances and disposed of the proceeds at their discretion. At the same time, the repayment of loans remained the responsibility of deceived citizens.

An employee of a credit organization was involved in the successful processing of loan applications and entered false information in the applications.

In addition, the defendants misled people and fraudulently received credit cards in their name. After that, they withdrew 10% of the approved amount and gave it to the victims. The defendants took the rest of the money, promising to repay the debt to the bank on their own. However, subsequently their obligations were not fulfilled.

During the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, it was established that 98 people suffered from illegal actions of the offenders. The total damage exceeded 9 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Sovetsky District Court of the city of Krasnoyarsk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.