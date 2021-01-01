Today, First Deputy Chief of the Bureau of the Russian MIA, Major General Oleg Kozlov, took part in a press conference dedicated to Internet security. The event took place on the site of the MIC Izvestia press center.

The conference was also attended by the Chief of the Office of Control and Supervision in the Field of Electronic Communications of Roskomnadzor Yevgeny Zaytsev and the Director of the League of Safe Internet, member of the Public Chamber of Russia Ekaterina Mizulina.

During the event, the participants discussed issues related to insuring the security of the Internet space and countering cybercrime, and considered measures to protect children from dangerous content.