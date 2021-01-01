A local resident contacted the duty-unit of a police division (Karasunsky District) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar and made a statement of fraud. The complainant explained to the police that he had met a man who had promised to assist in obtaining vehicle state registration plates for a monetary reward. The victim handed over 2 million 300,000 rubles to the offender, after which the suspect failed to fulfill his obligations and stopped communicating.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained a 26-year-old resident of Krasnodar at his place of residence and brought him to the police division for further proceedings. Also, law enforcement officers have established the involvement of the suspect in the commission of a similar offense. For a monetary reward of 585,000 rubles the offender promised the victim to assist in the acquisition of the state registration plates, but, having received the money, did not fulfill his obligations.

The total damage amounted to about 2 million 885 thousand rubles. It was established that the man had disposed of the funds, received from the victims, at his own discretion.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the defendants on the grounds of a crime under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offender.