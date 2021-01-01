To check the compliance of foreign citizens with the regime of stay on the territory of the Russian Federation, police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Mytishchinskoye” inspected an apartment located on the Beloborodov street.

It was found that the 40-year-old apartment owner registered 12 foreign nationals with the migration register, but did not provide them with temporary housing.

The inquirer of the of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration instituted a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation”.

The applied to the offender preventive measure was an obligation to appear at the Police.