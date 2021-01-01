At night, the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Alexinsky” of the Tula Region from the 112 service received a report of a fire in a two-story apartment building on Ushinsky Street.

Oleg Gorbatov, a police Senior Warrant officer, and Ilya Abdurasulov, a police Senior Lieutenant police precinct officer, immediately arrived at the scene.

By the time they arrived, firefighters were also on the scene. They began to evacuate citizens from the first entrance of the house, where the fire started. The police began to rescue the occupants of apartments of the second entrance.

They checked the apartments on the ground floor. There were no tenants inside, they managed to go out into the street. The policemen went up to the second floor, but there the apartments were locked. No one answered the knock. Then the law enforcement officers went out into the street and interviewed the citizens if there could be people in the apartments of the second floor.

The police learned that a woman with three children could be in one of the apartments. Law enforcement officers immediately went in search. In the premises filled with heavy smoke they managed to find the owner of the apartment and her children.

Police took the woman and two children outside, and the wrapped in a blanket 6-year-old child, who was asleep, was carried out of the entrance and handed over to his mother. As it was freezing outside, law enforcement officers returned to the smoke-filled apartment to take the warm clothes and documents of the people they had rescued.

Thanks to the competent and professional actions of officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Alexinsky” mother and her three children aged 14, 11 and 6 years were not injured.

The house has been seriously damaged as a result of the fire and cannot be restored. The tenants have been resettled.