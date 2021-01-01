As a result of the operational and investigative measures carried out, officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region detained a suspect in the sale of prohibited substances. The suspect in the case was a 20-year-old citizen of one of the foreign countries.

During a personal search, the police seized from him 80 polymer bags containing a synthetic drug. In addition, during a search of the hostel in Velikiy Novgorod, where the offender was staying, operatives found about 200 bundles of banned substances.

As a result of further measures, the police found 20 caches with “synthetics” prepared by the drug dealer for sale in the territory of the regional center.

It was preliminarily established that the suspect organized the contact-less distribution of drugs in the territory of Velikiy Novgorod. GPS coordinates of his caches with single doses were passed to drug users through one of the Internet messengers, and settlements were made through an electronic payment system.

The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect under parts 3 and 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. The sanction of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by the Novgorodsky City Court as the preventive measure against the suspect.

The Police are now establishing his involvement in other similar cases of offenses.