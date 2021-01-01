“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region, the regional department of the FSB of Russia Border Directorate and the regional prosecutor's office have suppressed the activities of an international criminal community. Its participants are suspected of organizing the illegal entry of foreign nationals into the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the alleged organizer of illegal activities created a criminal community consisting of several groups. At least 15 people were involved in it. The opportunities of entrepreneurs and legal entities engaged in international passenger transportation were used for illegal transportation of foreigners.

It was established that the tasks of the group members included finding citizens of neighboring countries in need of work and their delivery to the territory of the Russian Federation. It should be noted, that the transportation of migrants to Russian employers was carried out bypassing road checkpoints on the state border. For those services each of the foreigners had to pay more than 350 U.S. dollars or a similar amount in another currency.

Forces and special equipment of the regional departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Rosgvardia, as well as the FSB of Russia Border Directorate, including unmanned aerial vehicles, were involved in the operation to curb the illegal migration channel.

Members of the criminal community, who were carrying out the illegal transportation of 12 citizens of neighboring countries to Russia, were detained red-handed in the territory of the Bryansk Region. At the same time, the police detained the alleged organizer and other accomplices in the territory of Bryansk, the Klintsovsky District of the Bryansk Region, as well as in the Moscow Region.

The investigative unit for organized crime of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 and part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During searches of the places of residence of the detainees, bank cards, cash, draft records, radios, mobile phones, as well as cars and other items used in the criminal scheme, which had evidentiary importance for the investigation of the criminal case were seized.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for eight suspects. Currently, steps are being taken to establish all facts of the detainee’s unlawful activity and the identity of other possible members of the criminal community,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.