“As a result of operational search activities in Moscow and Krasnoyarsk, the police revealed facts of sale of unmarked tobacco products manufactured in the city of Irkutsk. Hookah tobacco was sold to consumers without excise stamps, mandatory for that type of products.

Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, investigators of the regional GA for Investigation with the participation of the Rosgvardia conducted a joint operation to check the company manufacturing tobaccos. It has been established that business organizers not only sold their goods in various cities of Russia, but also took part in specialized exhibitions and tastings.



There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part six of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code. During the searches, production equipment, documentation and tobacco products worth more than 36 million rubles were seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.