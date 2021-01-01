“Accompanied by officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the Russian FPS, a former acting chairman of the board of a commercial bank Daria Gnezdic, accused of multimillion fraud, was extradited from Serbia.

According to investigators, in 2017, the woman, using her official position, together with other members of the group stole more than 290 million rubles belonging to the bank.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tagansky District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Currently, the case is being investigated by the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow.

The offender was put on the international wanted list, and a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen for her in absentia.

As a result of operational activities, the defendant was detained in Serbia in February 2020. In the city of Belgrade, she was transferred to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for delivery to Moscow,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.