“Accompanied by officers of the Russian National Central Bureau of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, at the Sheremetyevo international airport named after A.S. Pushkin, the extradition of a wanted citizen of the Republic of Lithuania Denas Vyatkevichus took place.

In March last year, the defendant was detained at Vnukovo airport while trying to enter the territory of the Russian Federation using the Russian passport of another person. It should be noted, that he did not have any other identity documents.

The Russian authorities received information that the man was a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania. He was announced wanted on the initiative of Lithuanian and Spanish law enforcement agencies for unlawful imprisonment and murder.

The General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation satisfied the request of the Kingdom of Spain for the extradition of the defendant. He has now been handed over to representatives of the Spanish authorities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.