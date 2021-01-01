“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained suspects in the theft of pensioners' savings.

According to the operatives, the offenders acted according to the same scheme. They approached elderly people on the street, introduced themselves as businessmen from neighboring countries and asked to help them carry out cash transfer transactions. Strangers reported that allegedly they had problems with the delivery of a large consignment of goods, and because of the fact that they were foreigners, they could not execute cash transactions and their money was not accepted by the bank. The scammers urged pensioners to withdraw all savings, drove to the bank and in return for the money received from them gave them notes of the so-called “bank of jokes”.

The police got on the trail of pseudo-businessmen in the course of checking the statement made by the 71-year-old resident of the Nevsky District of St. Petersburg. In January this year, the woman handed over 360,000 rubles to strangers, and in return received fakes. Finding the real notes to be replaced with fakes, she went to the police.

As a result of operational search activities, the suspects, a 25-year-old visitor from Samara and a 21-year-old native of Astrakhan, were detained. The police established their involvement in two other similar frauds committed in the city of Vyborg in the Leningrad Region. According to investigators, the defendants stole more than a million rubles from a 69-year-old woman and 800,000 rubles from a 79-year-old man.

The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Nevsky District of St. Petersburg and the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vyborgsky District of the Leningrad Region have instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the suspects.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all possible accomplices and all the facts of the detainee’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.