“The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against five members of an organized group accused of committing crimes under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, between 2018 and 2019, five residents of the Ostashkovsky Urban District of the Tver Region engaged in illegal felling of trees of various species. The total damage exceeded 57 million rubles.

The illegal activities were suppressed by officers of the Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region.

During the preliminary investigation, confessions were received from the defendants and they indicated the places of illegal logging. When inspecting the forest, the police found eight such sites.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Ostashkovsky Inter-District Court of the Tver Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.