A Resident of Krasnoyarsk, Ivan Shpagin, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War ((WWII) and the internal affairs bodies, turned 100 years old. The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev addressed the hero of the day a video congratulation.

In his commemorative letter, the head of the Russian MIA noted that in June 1941, just after school, Ivan Shpagin volunteered for the front.

“In those harsh years, the fate of the Motherland was in the hands of your generation. Defenders of the Fatherland did not waver, they defended for us peaceful sky and freedom. Our low bow to you for that!” Vladimir Kolokoltsev said to the veteran. “Your military experience, brilliant qualities of an officer remained in demand after the Great Victory. First in the army service, and then in the militia. As the head of a task force, you have achieved high performance in service. After retiring, you headed the Council of Veterans, and for many years shared the secrets of craftsmanship with young officers. Such proactive attitude deserves the utmost respect.”

The Minister of Internal Affairs wished Ivan Alekseevich good health, family well-being and all the best.

On Vladimir Kolokoltsev's instructions, a commemorative letter, award arms – a dagger and a valuable gift to the hero of the day were presented by the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Police Lieutenant-General Aleksandr Rechitsky.

Also, the Chief of the regional GA awarded Ivan Shpagin a gold breast badge “Honorary officer of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory”.

Another gift for Ivan Alekseevich was a concert, which was organized in his honor by the staff of the Cultural Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The performance of the orchestra and vocal group has taken place in the square under the windows of the house where the hero of the day lives. The program included songs of the war years.

For reference:

Ivan A. Shpagin was born on February 7, 1921 in the village of Bolshoye Sheremetyevo, Rudovsky District of the Tambov Region. In June 1941 he volunteered for the front and was sent to study at the Podolsk Artillery School. In October 1941, at the height of the German offensive on Moscow, the cadets of the school repelled the offensive of tanks and motorized infantry of the Nazis for more than two weeks until the approach of the main combat units of the Red Army.

In February 1942, Jr. Lieutenant Shpagin graduated from the Artillery School. Participated in combats in the North Caucasus direction. In 1943, as part of the First Ukrainian Front liberated Ukraine. In August 1944, Ivan Alekseevich was seriously wounded, but in February 1945 he returned to duty.

After the end of the war, he was sent to Krasnoyarsk and appointed to the position of Assistant Chief of Staff of the Siberian Military District. There, Lieutenant Ivan Shpagin met a medical student Maria Chepikova. Six months later, the young people got married.

From July 1948 to September 1956 he served in the group of Soviet troops in the GDR. After demobilization in 1956, Ivan Shpagin joined the internal affairs administration of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. He retired in 1974.

Ivan Alekseevich for a long time chaired the Council of Veterans of Operational and Search Department. He is currently the Honorary Chairman of the Veterans Council of the unit.

Ivan Shpagin's wife Maria Sidorovna is 95 years old. This year they celebrate the 75th anniversary of their life together.

For his service, Ivan Shpagin was awarded the Orders of the Great Patriotic War of the First and Second Class, three Orders of the Red Star, medals “For Combat Merit”, “For Courage”, “For the Defense of Moscow”, “For the Liberation of the North Caucasus”, “For the Victory over Germany”, as well as departmental awards of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.