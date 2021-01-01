Officer of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zheleznodorozhny District of the city of Ulyanovsk, Senior Sergeant of the Police Roman Surnev won the pursuit race as part of the seventh stage of the 2020-2021 Russian Biathlon Cup in Novosibirsk. The athlete successfully represented the Ulyanovsk Region at the competition. Biathlete Surnev passed four shooting ranges without a miss and showed a time of 37 minutes 32.5 seconds at the finish line, leaving 45 athletes behind. In the sprint, the young man also showed good results. Roman finished second, losing 29.9 seconds to the winner with one penalty.

Roman Surnev has been serving in the internal affairs bodies since 2018. The young man has the title of Master of Sports of Russia in biathlon and is a member of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region skiing and police winter biathlon team.