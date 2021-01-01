The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime, provided for by part 3 of Article 159.3 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud involving the use of electronic means of payment, committed on a large scale”. The sent to the court materials of the criminal case included 12 episodes of illegal activity of a 32-year-old resident of Novosibirsk.

During the investigation it was established that the defendant had been creating websites of non-existent credit organizations. Misguided citizens made a request for on-line lending, after which they received a call from the offender who introduced himself as a bank manager. He reported that a favorable interest rate was available only after the payment of the amount insured and commission. Having received payment in an amount of 3,500 to 100,000 thousand rubles, he stopped communicating. Thus, residents of Omsk, Ivanovo, Kursk, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod regions, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Primorsky territories lost their money that way. The total damage amounted to about 313,000 rubles.

The police found that the funds received from the victims were cashed in the Novosibirsk Region. The administration of the sites of false banks was also carried out there. As a result of joint operational-search measures of the Omsk and Novosibirsk police, the suspect was detained in Novosibirsk in a rented apartment. During the search, 12 bank cards, 40 mobile phones, SIM cards, and money were seized from the house.

For committing this unlawful act, the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.