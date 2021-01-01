Investigator of the MIA of Russia Subdivision for the Tayginsky Urban District completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against three local residents. They were charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code “Brigandage”.

In September last year, a 50-year-old resident of Taiga city turned to the police for help. She reported the assault on her.

The police found out that the defendants, while in the house of the victim, drank alcohol with her husband and stayed for the night when the owners fell asleep. At night, the woman heard a noise in her room, woke up and saw the guests searching the cupboards. She started swearing, and then one of the intruders beat her with a metal poker. After that, the raiders began demanding 1.5 million rubles and jewelry from the woman, threatened to burn down her home and broke furniture. As a result, they took the victim's wedding ring, locked her in the ladder, stole power tools and fled. The total damage amounted to 33,000 rubles.

As a result of operational search activities of criminal investigators the suspects were detained in a hot pursuit. They were local residents aged 36 - 37 years who had been previously repeatedly convicted of grave crimes. The raiders became defendants in the criminal case, two of them were taken to custody for the duration of the investigation.

At present, the investigation has gathered sufficient evidence, the criminal case has been sent to the court for consideration. The sanction of the Article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.