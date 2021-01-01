Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Magadan Region in the course of operative search activities established the fact of counterfeit alcohol sale by a previously convicted 34-year-old resident of the regional center.

The defendant carried out artisan production of alcoholic products in his own garage box, mixing alcohol-containing liquid with various dyes and pouring it into five-liter containers. Through messengers, the man found buyers, took orders in the form of messages, as well as received prepayment to his bank cards. To deliver alcohol to customers of his products, the offender used taxi courier services, and sometimes his own car.

In total, operatives seized from the citizen almost 1,700 liters of counterfeit alcohol-containing products with a total value of about 850,000 rubles and various devices for the manufacture of hard alcoholic beverages.

On this fact, the Investigative Committee Department in the Magadan Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production and trafficking of ethanol, alcohol and alcohol-containing products”, which was transferred for investigation to the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Magadan.

The necessary investigative actions are being carried out and the investigation of the criminal case is ongoing. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to three years.