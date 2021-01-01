“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS a Russian citizen was extradited from the Kingdom of Belgium. He was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from the MIA for the Chechen Republic.

The suspect is accused of attempted organization of a contract murder of a resident of the city of Grozny in 2013 for mercenary motives. The offender turned to his friends with a request to find the executioner, who together with the intermediary was detained by law enforcement agencies during the transfer of the advance payment. Murder organizer managed to hide from justice abroad.

As a result of search efforts, the defendant was located and detained on the territory of the Kingdom of Belgium. Today, the defendant, who had been hiding from criminal prosecution, was handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies, for his delivery to Moscow,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.