“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region and the MIA of Russia Division for the Taldomsky Urban District, suppressed the production of drugs.

It was established that the drug laboratory was located in the village of Burtsevo in the Moscow Region. In an outhouse on the land-plot, the police found and seized containers with a powdery substance with a total weight of about 10 kilograms, scales and laboratory equipment.

As a result of the study of the seized substance it was established that it was a narcotic - mephedrone.

In addition, in the woods near the land-plot, operatives found a camouflaged storage facility, equipped in a pit, from where 20 plastic canisters of 15 liters or more with colorless liquid were seized and sent for examination.

The suspect, a 40-year-old visitor from Vladikavkaz, was detained with the power support of the “Grom” Special Unit. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

The lab's production capacity allowed to produce about 30 kilograms of synthetic drugs per month. According to preliminary data, the distribution of the goods was planned through caches. By liquidating the production, the police stopped the delivery to the black market of more than 50,000 single doses of prohibited substances totaling about 75 million rubles.

Investigators of the Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taldomsky Urban District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.