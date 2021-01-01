“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, signed an order to award officers of a detached platoon of the Road Patrol Service of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Labytnangi of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Police Senior Lieutenant Aleksandr Kosyanenko and Police Lieutenant Akim Zhurbenko with the medal of the Russian MIA “For courage in the name of salvation”,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

On 31 January, while on duty, traffic patrol inspectors noticed a burning apartment building on Ozernaya Street of the city of Labytnangi. Having reported the incident to the police duty-unit, they immediately went to the scene.

Aleksandr Kosyanenko ran into the engulfed in flames, smoke-filled entrance and saw a woman who was unconscious. The inspector immediately assessed the situation and began rescue efforts. Together with Akim Zhurbenko, who joined him at the moment, they evacuated the victim and provided first aid to her. As a result, the woman regained consciousness. Upon the arrival of medical workers, the police escorted her to the ambulance and together with officers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia continued the evacuation of other residents.

“Thanks to the professional and coordinated actions, their determination and courage, Traffic Patrol inspectors Aleksandr Kosyanenko and Akim Zhurbenko, managed to save lives,” added Irina Volk.