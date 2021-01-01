The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sovetsky Urban District completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

A 27-year-old resident of the Voronezh Region has been accused of committing the illegal acts.

Because of the offender’s actions, two residents of the Sovetsky Urban District and the Shpakovsky District suffered a damage totaling more than one million one hundred thousand rubles.

The investigation found that the defendant had placed on the Internet on the Internet an ad for the sale of agricultural products. He offered to buy grain at a lucrative price, not intending to fulfill the terms of the deal.

Victims in telephone conversations agreed with the offender to buy products. To give a look of fairness to the transaction, he sent the buyers documents for the vehicles, which allegedly will transport grain. After that, the misguided citizens, confident that the machines were loaded with grain and were on the way, transferred money to the account as payment for the goods.

When the transport with the cargo did not arrive at the appointed time to the appointed place, and the seller stopped communicating, the citizens suspected that they had been deceived, and turned to the police.

The investigation carried out a set of necessary investigative actions and operational measures.

The investigator collected sufficient evidence base on the unlawful activities of the defendant.