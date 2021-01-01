A representative of a commercial company applied to law enforcement agencies with a statement about the theft of funds. According to the employee of the company, an unknown person with the help of a fuel card for a year and a half carried out the purchase of diesel fuel. As a result, the company suffered a damage in the amount of over 1 million 100 thousand rubles.

During a complex of operational measures, criminal investigation officers of the police division No.6 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk detained a 23-year-old local resident. The defendant had nothing to do with the company, which suffered the damage.

He told the police that he had found the fuel card in the street. The pin-code was written on the back. The offender learned from the operator of a gas station, that the card limit allowed to get 70 liters of diesel fuel per day.

Between January 2018 and July 2019, the suspect was refueling his personal car, and at various gas stations and offered drivers to buy fuel at reduced prices. The defendant spent the money for personal needs.

During a search of the detainee's residence, the police found and seized the fuel card of the commercial firm, the representative of which had contacted the internal affairs authorities.

Previously, the offender was prosecuted for thefts and robberies.

The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 “Theft”. The sanction of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.