Officers of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration on Transport for Vladivostok, when on the patrol route around the railway station of Vladivostok identified the girl, who was on the wanted list.

It was established that on February 03, during the daytime, the girl did not return from school and the worried mother filed a statement about the missing child to the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Artem.

The underage girl explained that she lived with her mother and stepfather in the town of Artem of the Primorsky Territory. She had left home because of the conflict with her stepfather and wanted to go on an electric train to Moscow. The girl took a bus to the railway station of Vladivostok station, where she was promptly found by transport police.

After an explanatory conversation with the girl, law enforcement officers handed the teenager over to the police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Artem.

The fact of the unauthorized departure of underage girl from home was reported by officers of the unit for minors of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration on Transport for Vladivostok to the bodies of the system for prevention of neglect and delinquency of minors.