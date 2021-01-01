Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tbilissky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 37-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being an individual entrepreneur, entered into contracts with the victims for the manufacture and installation of cabinet furniture. Having received money from the victims for the purchase of consumables, the man did not fulfill his obligations and disposed of the received money at his discretion.

The involvement of the offender in 16 similar episodes of unlawful activity were established. The total damage to the victims exceeded 665 thousand rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to five years.