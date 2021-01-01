“In the evening, a resident of Chelyabinsk contacted the police unit servicing the territory of the “Arkhyz” resort of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Zelenchuksky”. The man said that an hour ago two children, aged 10 and 14, one of whom was his son, climbed the mountain slope with the help of a ski lift. After that, communication with them was lost - children's mobile phones did not work, they did not go down the track, and they were not found at the top.

The Police immediately launched a search. More than 70 internal affairs officers, as well as representatives of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, the local rescue team, military personnel and employees of a private security company participated in them.

Two hours after the search began, the children were found in a nearby village, which they found upon going out of the forest. According to them, during the descent on skis on a difficult route, they evaded the main route. From the slope, the teenagers descended into the forest a few kilometers further from the point where they were expected. Mobile phones have run out of power, and only thanks to the short switching-on of the application-navigator one of the children understood where to move.

Upon getting sure that the life and health of the young skiers was not in danger, the police handed them over to their parents. They in turn thanked the police and all participants of the search operation for the caring attitude to their duties,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.