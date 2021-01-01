“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Republic of Dagestan completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against members of a criminal community accused of committing crimes under Articles 159 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, at the end of 2018, six residents of different regions of Russia united and created a stable criminal organization with the aim of stealing citizens' money.

On large Internet sites, the offenders found ads for the sale of goods and real estate. They called the people who had posted those messages and fraudulently found out their bank card data. Having received all the necessary data, they remotely stole money from the accounts of the victims, using a mobile bank application.

Thus, in one case, the caller introduced himself as a serviceman who needed to rent an apartment in the city of Kaspiysk because of the transfer to a new duty station. He said that he needed some information about the landlord's credit card to be provided to the accounting department of the military unit where he was supposedly serving.

The victim then received a call from a second member of the community who introduced himself as the chief accountant of the military unit. He persuaded the woman to go to the ATM and perform certain operations. Possessing the necessary confidential information, the offenders stole 216,000 rubles from her account, and then cashed them.

To date, the total damage caused to citizens amounted to about 1.6 million rubles.

As a result of operational and investigative measures taken in 2019, criminal investigation officers of the MIA for the Republic of Dagestan, together with colleagues from the Chelyabinsk Region and the Republic of Bashkortostan, detained the alleged leader and five members of the criminal community.

It turned out that the defendants used various mobile phones, SIM cards and bank cards issued to third parties for the purpose of ensuring secrecy. In addition, they repeatedly changed their places of residence, living in rented apartments in the Chelyabinsk Region and the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Kaspiysky City Court of the Republic of Dagestan for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.