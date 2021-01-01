“Miroslav Dariusz Jacques, born in 1964, accused of murder by the Polish authorities, was extradited from Russia to Poland.

According to available information, in June 1995, the offender reportedly strangled a woman in the town of Lodz and fled the country.

The suspect was put on the international wanted list and detained in the Ivanovo Region in August 2020.

The man was delivered to the Kaliningrad Region, and today at the checkpoint “Bagrationovsk-Bezledy” he was handed over to Polish law enforcement authorities,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.