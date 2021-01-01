Officers of the Unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Usinsk, together with FSB officers, in the course of operational activities revealed facts of fraud on the part of the director of a private company - fraud on a large scale, as well as fraud in receipt of payments. According to these facts, criminal proceedings have been instituted under part 3 of Article 159 and part 4 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the investigation it was established that a local woman entered into a contract with the mayor's office to provide the population with solid fuel and to provide a subsidy for damages. According to the agreements, the director of a private company undertook at his own expense to sell firewood to residents of Kolva, and the city administration, in turn, undertook to compensate for losses arising from the tariff rate exceeding over the maximum retail prices for fuel.

From January to July 2020, the offender received from 34 citizens more than 330,000 rubles as a full or partial payment for firewood, which she had asked to transfer to her bank card or pay in cash, but did not fulfill her obligations.

Subsequently, the private entrepreneur provided the mayor's office with a package of documents containing knowingly false information, namely, that 39 families from Kolva had been provided with fuel. The city administration transferred over 2.2 million rubles to the company's account as compensation for losses incurred, which the suspect disposed of at her own discretion.