Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea solved a series of crimes related to the sale of synthetic drugs on a large and especially large scale, which was carried out through caches in several cities and districts of the peninsula. In total, almost two kilograms of mephedrone drugs belonging to the so-called “salts” were seized from drug traffickers.

The main organizer of the criminal business - a 25-year-old resident of Theodosia, was detained in the Kirovsky District of Crimea. It was established that together with his accomplices the young man created a network of caches in the suburbs of Eupatoria, Simferopol, Theodosia and other settlements throughout the region. Thus, only in the city of Eupatoria the total weight of prohibited substances found by operatives in caches exceeded 670 grams.

As part of the search operations, the police detained the offender red-handed, at the time of arranging caches with synthetic drugs. During a personal search there were found powdered substances with a total weight of about a kilogram

According to expert estimates, thanks to operatives more than one and a half thousand average single doses of synthetic drugs did not find their way to the streets and yards.

The Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea have instituted a criminal case against the organizer of the scheme for the sale of prohibited substances on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted distribution of drugs on a particularly large scale”. With account of aggravating circumstances, the suspect faces up to 20 years in prison.

At present, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court.

The young man is currently waiting for his sentence in custody.