The Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region regularly receives thanks from the people who were assisted by the staff in solving the problems related to paperwork.

The story of one of the families living in the regional center can be called really amazing. The police heard a sincere "thank you" from a Murmansk resident Dmitry. He is already 27 years old, but has managed to get his first Russian passport only at the end of last year, his 47-year-old mother Victoria is still waiting for her document. How did it happen?

- My mother gave birth to me in Kiev, the young man explains. Soon we moved to Murmansk. As a child, dabbing, I set fire to her passport and it was almost destroyed. It turned difficult to get a new one. The USSR, as a country, began to fall apart. It was almost impossible to request documents in Ukraine.

It so happened that my mother and then I began living without passports. Thus, we fell into the category of “stateless persons”. Naturally, we had to face a number of problems, in particular in employment. Finally, we decided: - enough! Identity documents must be received. That turned to be a pretty simple task. The police officers explained in detail all the steps, helped to collect documents.

We are very grateful to specialists of the migration unit of the police division No.3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Murmansk, we have initially applied to them for assistance. Then staff members of the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region Olga Vladimirovna Polyak and Elena Olegovna Shaparina joined the work. First, we got a temporary residence permit. Now I am already the holder of a Russian passport. My Mom will also receive her passport soon.

The case has been commented by the Chief of the Division for Citizenship of the of the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region, Lieutenant-Colonel of the Police Olga Polyak:

- The case may look surprising, but it is not unique. Currently, internal affairs bodies are aware of 24 stateless persons living in the region. They start processing documents, then stop the effort halfway. Last year, 7 people were granted Russian citizenship, now applications of 5 more persons are under consideration.