In Nevinnomysk, the investigation into the criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of Article 272 “Unauthorized access to computer information” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and part 2 of Article 273 "Creation, use and distribution of malicious software" of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been completed.

The investigation established that a 46-year-old local man had used malicious software to unlock security systems and gained illegal access to a satellite television system. Further, by making changes to the chips, the man modified the smart card and receiver, gaining unlimited access for more than 10 years to all channels, including commercial ones.

In addition, the offender placed ads on the Internet about the sale of receivers and smart cards intended for unauthorized, free viewing of digital channels of satellite television.

As part of the operational and investigative measures, operational officers of one of the units of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory detained the citizen during the sale of the equipment.

During the search, the police seized from the man a system unit, receivers, more than 20 modified smart cards, a printed plate with a blank of cards in the amount of about 400 pieces, as well as different equipment used for illegal activities.

The total amount of the damage amounted to about 900 thousand rubles.

The investigation of the criminal case has now been completed and the collected materials with the approved indictment have been sent to the Nevinnomysky City Court for consideration on the merits.