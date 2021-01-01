As a result of operational and investigative measures, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the North-Eastern Linear Administration on Transport of the Russian MIA identified and detained one of the employees of the agency for the sale of air-tickets in the city of Olekminsk, suspected of using her official position for theft of entrusted funds.

Investigators found that a 26-year-old woman, resident of Yakutia, being a materially responsible person, while in her workplace, appropriated more than six hundred thousand rubles.

The woman confessed to the transport police that she had stolen the proceeds from the cash register wishing to improve her financial situation.

Currently, the criminal case initiated by the investigative division of the North-Eastern Linear Administration on Transport of the Russian MIA under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been sent to the Olekminsky District Court.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years or a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles.

With respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.