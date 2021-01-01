“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the Moscow Region and with the power support by special unit "Grom” suppressed the activity of a drug laboratory.

It was preliminarily established that a resident of a closed cottage village in the Ramensky Urban District organized a cannabis plantation on the second floor of his house. Its cultivation was carried out on the base of the hydroponic and aeroponic methods with the use of special equipment.

The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Ramenskoye” instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Articles 30 and 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the offender was detained. The Police found in his house 120 hemp bushes and about 2.8 kilograms of marijuana, which was sufficient for about 3,000 single doses.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.