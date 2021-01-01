On the M. Gorky Street in Izhevsk, Drug Control officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic, with the power support by special unit “Grom” detained a 33-year-old unemployed local resident, on suspicion of drug trafficking. During the examination of the car belonging to the suspect, the police found 10 packages with a synthetic drug in the lining. The total mass of the seized substance was 9 kilograms and 996 grams.

The police found that the detainee was an inter-regional courier transporting wholesale batches of drugs in an on-line store. The drug was taken from a cache in a forest strip in the Vladimir Region for further distribution in Udmurtia and other regions.

In the course of further operational search activities, Drug Control officers of the MIA for the Udmurt Republic together with traffic police officers found 9 caches with drugs arranged by the suspect in the territory of the Perm Territory and the Sverdlovsk Region. The total weight of synthetic drugs seized from the caches made almost 12 kilograms.

The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Izhevsk instituted criminal cases under part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal distribution of drugs on a particularly large scale”. The suspect was taken to a temporary custody. This crime presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.