The police received a report of theft from a factory. The offenders made their way to the territory of the company producing building materials and in one of the shops, dismantled the equipment from a programmed technology machine worth three million rubles, thus making the machine inoperative.

The suspects managed to bypass the factory security and take out the stolen items in a car.

During the search operations, the police interviewed the security officers and studied the CCTV footage. Detectives managed to find out which car the suspects used to leave the scene of the theft. Police Patrol Service and Traffic Patrol Service crews were focused on its finding and detention.

During the implementation of a complex of search activities, the traffic patrol officers stopped a car similar to the wanted one. There were three men inside. When checking the vehicle, law enforcement officers found stolen property in the trunk.

Police criminal investigators instituted a criminal case under part 4 of Article 158 “Theft” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the investigation of the case it turned out that one of the suspects worked at the enterprise, from where the property had been stolen. The man knew about expensive equipment available on the territory of the plant. On the day of the crime, he deliberately left unlocked the door leading to the shop. After dark, three men entered the enterprise and unimpeded dismantled parts of the machine - computer monitors and system blocks.

The citizens had no idea at all about the equipment. They took what they thought was of some value and something that could be sold. They did not have a special need for money, and according to one of the suspects the theft was committed “spontaneously”.

The court ordered all suspects of theft not to leave the country and chose as a preventive measure the recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The stolen parts have been seized and returned to the rightful owner.