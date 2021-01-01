The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Korenovsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case against two local residents aged 24 and 40, on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendants, on an Internet announcement, agreed with the seller to buy a truck with a trailer. One of the offenders arrived in the city of Korenovsk and concluded with the victim a purchase and sale contract for a vehicle with payment by installments, paid 50,000 rubles as the first payment and took the truck. However, the defendants failed to meet their financial obligations to pay the remaining amount to the owner of the vehicle.

It was established that the stolen car was stolen by the offenders to the metal scrap collection point, and they disposed of the proceeds at their discretion. The total damage to the victim exceeded 690 thousand rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, with regard to one of the suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the second was on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Korenovsky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.