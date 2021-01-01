The Leninsk-Kuznetsky City Court passed a sentence to a 23-year-old resident of the town of Polysaevo. He was charged with committing crimes stipulated by part 1 of Article 161 “Robbery,” part 2 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code “Brigandage”, part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.

In April last year, an employee of a micro-finance organization applied for assistance to the duty unit of the police division of “Polysaevo” of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Leninsk-Kuznetsky” of the Russian Interior Ministry. The citizen said that an unknown man had entered the premises intended for work with clients and, threatening with a knife, stole her mobile phone and the company's money. The total damage amounted to 13,000 rubles.

As a result of operational search activities of the criminal investigators the attacker was identified and detained in a hot pursuit. The police seized some of the stolen money from him, as well as the victim's phone. The detainee became a defendant in the criminal case and was taken to custody for the duration of the investigation.

The investigation found that the attacker had planned the crime in advance and had taken for it from his home a kitchen knife, which he later threw away in the street. The investigation also established the involvement of the defendant in two other crimes. In February this year, he snatched from the hands of a local resident a bag with a mobile phone and money, as well as cracked open a game machine “Hvatayka” in one of the stores and stole money. He also entered the building of a local organization, from where he stole a computer and an air rifle. The total damage amounted to about 63,000 rubles. The defendant handed over the stolen property to a pawn shop

After examining the materials of the case, the court found the defendant guilty of the alleged crimes and sentenced him to 7 years in prison with serving his sentence in the penal colony of the general regime.