“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Balashikhinskoye” and the FSB of Russia, identified the place of storage of an arsenal of arms in the Urban District of Balashikha and detained its alleged owner.

In a garage box, operatives found six items similar in design to assault rifles and 12 items similar with handguns. In addition, more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, presumably for firearms, 20 handgun magazines, 9 magazines for assault rifles, 11 silent shooting devices and about 2.5 grams of amphetamine.

The study found that two assault rifles and two handguns were firearms suitable for shooting. The rest of the seized items are under examination.

The search was carried out as part of the investigation of an earlier instituted criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, a 33-year-old local resident while drinking alcohol in the garage shot his girlfriend in the shoulder, causing serious harm to her health.

The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Balashikhinskoye” instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under Article 222 and Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the offender,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.