“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tyumen detained suspects of brigandage and robberies.

Two robberies of Tyumen jewelry salons were committed following the same pattern. One of the offenders remained at the entrance to the trading floor, and the second asked the seller to give him for trying an expensive gold ring. When the jewel was in the hands of the man, he and his accomplice ran out of the salon.

Two days after the second robbery, they committed a robbery attack on a grocery store. Threatening the seller with an object similar to a knife, the strangers tried to steal money from the cash register. However, the woman used a pepper spray and forced the offenders to run away.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers identified the suspects. Two previously convicted residents of Tyumen were hiding in a rented apartment. During their detention, they actively resisted the police and fighters of the Rosgvardia SOBR. The men set fire to the apartment and shot a squib in the direction of the front door. Their attempt to escape through the fourth floor window was unsuccessful and the suspects were detained.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the detainees on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 161 and 162 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The third suspect, an alleged accomplice in one of the robberies, was detained later. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.