Novo-Savinovsky District Court in the City of Kazan found two heads of local developer-companies guilty of a series of crimes.

The criminal case, initiated on numerous statements of shareholders, was investigated by the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan.

“It has been established that the developers have not fulfilled their obligations to commission in 2014 the apartments paid for by the participants in the shared construction. In addition, the defendants entered into contracts and collected money for the construction of four houses without an appropriate permit.

In violation of the federal law provisions, the money received from the participants in the shared construction was not kept in the accounts of developers, but was transferred to organizations controlled by the defendants and registered to front persons. 10 facts of double sales of apartments were also revealed.

A total of 1,306 citizens were recognized as victims, who suffered a damage totaling over 2.5 billion rubles in the criminal case. To guarantee possible civil claims by the victims, the property of the defendants and the organizations under their control has been arrested.

The preliminary investigation was completed in February 2018. From that time until March 2020, the defendants and their lawyers were getting acquainted with the materials of the criminal case, the size of which amounted to 709 volumes,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Novo-Savinovsky District Court of Kazan found the defendants guilty of causing especially large property damage by deception or abuse of trust committed by a group of persons by prior agreement. One of the leaders of the developer organization was sentenced to 4 years and 10 months in a general regime colony. The female leader was sentenced to three years of imprisonment (suspended) with a probationary period of four years. The verdict did not come into effect.