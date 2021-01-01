“Operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Khakasia, with the power support by personnel of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a workshop producing of unmarked alcohol-containing products under the guise of alcohol of elite brands.

According to preliminary data, a 40-year-old local resident was involved in organizing the illegal business. The bootlegger purchased raw materials in the central regions of Russia. Then it was transported to the Altaisky District of Khakassia, where the clandestine workshop was located.

The delivery of a large consignment of goods was suppressed by the police. More than 20,000 liters of supposedly alcohol-containing liquid with a total value of more than 3 million rubles were seized in the industrial zone as well as in a garage. Also, the police found more than 13,000 empty bottles with labels of well-known brands of vodka and cognac, more than 21,000 lids-dosers and equipment for artisanal production. The offender made the device for mixing and bottling the counterfeit products on his own. The products found have been sent for forensic examination.

The Investigation unit of the MIA for the Republic of Khakassia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Measures are being taken aimed at establishing possible accomplices of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.