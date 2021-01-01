“Today, during the monitoring of social networks on the page of one of the groups in Omsk, police officers found a video of a man abusing two young children.

After studying the video, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region within two hours established the residence address and the identity of the offender. He was taken to the police station and pleaded guilty.

According to available information, the video was made on January 23 this year by the mother of the children. As a result of illegal actions, the minors suffered minor injuries, their lives and health are not in danger. According to the woman, she was afraid to report the incident to the police for fear of her husband's reaction. The recording was posted on the Internet by her friends.

The man is 45, he has been previously convicted of theft. The family was not registered with the Police Juvenile Division.

The materials collected by the police will be handed over to the Investigative Administration of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Omsk Region for a procedural decision," said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.